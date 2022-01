1 / 5 Paytm | The shares of Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications recovered on Friday after a series of losses since the start of 2022. Paytm shares gained 3.4 percent to rise to an intraday high of Rs 923.90 on BSE after the stock struggled to stay at the Rs 900-mark on Thursday.



2 / 5 RBL Bank | Shares of the bank were in focus on Friday, a day after the private sector lender reported a strong set of earnings for the December quarter. The stock of RBL Bank gave up initial gains soon after a positive start. On BSE, RBL shares fell as much as 3.7 percent to Rs 147.6, having risen as much as 2.7 percent to Rs 157.4 earlier on Friday.



3 / 5 Maruti Suzuki | Share of the automaker slipped more than 3 percent in trade on Friday after the company reported a 48 percent fall in its standalone profit for the quarter-ended December 2021.



4 / 5 Bharti Airtel | The share price ended over 1 percent higher after the company announced a strategic partnership with technology giant Google. Bharti Airtel will issue 71.2 million shares of the company to Google on a preferential basis at Rs. 734 apiece, a premium of 4 percent to the closing price on January 27.