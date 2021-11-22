Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Paytm and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 22



1 / 6 Bharti Airtel | The scrip closed almost 4 percent higher after the telecom operator announced its decision to hike prepaid tariffs by 20-25 percent with effect from November 26.



2 / 6 Reliance Industries | RIL shares ended over 4.3 percent lower after the conglomerate announced that it had decided to re-evaluate the deal under which Saudi Aramco was to invest roughly $15 billion investment in its oil-to-chemicals business.



3 / 6 Tata Motors | The stock was among the biggest losers on Nifty50 and ended over 4.5 percent lower.



4 / 6 Canara Bank | Fitch has affirmed Canara Bank's Rating at 'BBB‐' with a ‘negative’ outlook. The lender’s stock ended 3.3 percent lower.



5 / 6 Bank of Baroda | Fitch has affirmed Bank of Baroda’s rating at 'BBB‐' with a ‘negative’ outlook. The banking stock closed nearly 5.6 percent lower.