Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Paytm and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 22

0
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex fell 1,170.1 points to end at 58,465.9 and the broader NSE Nifty50 settled at 17,416.6, down 348.3 points from its previous close. Here are key stocks that moved the most today:
Bharti Airtel | The scrip closed almost 4 percent higher after the telecom operator announced its decision to hike prepaid tariffs by 20-25 percent with effect from November 26.
Reliance Industries | RIL shares ended over 4.3 percent lower after the conglomerate announced that it had decided to re-evaluate the deal under which Saudi Aramco was to invest roughly $15 billion investment in its oil-to-chemicals business.
Tata Motors | The stock was among the biggest losers on Nifty50 and ended over 4.5 percent lower.
Canara Bank | Fitch has affirmed Canara Bank's Rating at 'BBB‐' with a ‘negative’ outlook. The lender’s stock ended 3.3 percent lower.
Bank of Baroda | Fitch has affirmed Bank of Baroda’s rating at 'BBB‐' with a ‘negative’ outlook. The banking stock closed nearly 5.6 percent lower.
Paytm | Paytm's parent company One97 Communications' shares continued to tumble on Monday following a weak listing last week. The stock ended almost 13 percent lower.