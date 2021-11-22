0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • photos>
  • market>
  • stocks>

  • Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Paytm and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 22

View as Slide Show Image

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Paytm and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 22

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Paytm and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 22

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex fell 1,170.1 points to end at 58,465.9 and the broader NSE Nifty50 settled at 17,416.6, down 348.3 points from its previous close. Here are key stocks that moved the most today: