1 / 10 RITES | The Railway Ministry informed the company that the new line between Belgam and Dharwad via Kittur, the Shimoga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur line, and the Tumkur-Devangere via Chitradurga new line projects will not be executed by the company.



2 / 10 Maruti Suzuki India | The automaker's total sales for November fell over 9 percent Year-On-Year to 1.39 lakh units as compared to CNBC-TV18's poll estimate of 1.44 lakh units.



3 / 10 Eicher Motors | The company's Royal Enfield sales came in at 51,654 units for November against CNBC-TV18's poll estimates of 50,000 units.



4 / 10 Hero MotoCorp | The two-wheeler company's total sales stood at 3,49,393 units in November as compared to CNBC-TV18's poll estimates of 3.95 lakh units. In the corresponding period last year, Hero MotoCorp posted a total sales of 591,091 units.



5 / 10 Raymond | The company's board approved listing of engineering and auto parts business 'JK Files & Engineering Ltd' through Rs 800-crore IPO which will be an Offer for Sale. There will be no fresh issuance of shares.



6 / 10 Infosys | The technology major announced extension of its strategic collaboration with Proximus to digitally transform, develop and maintain their IT applications with leading AI and automation solutions.



7 / 10 Mahindra Logistics | The company and LOGOS have announced a long-term lease agreement for 1.4 million square feet of warehouse facilities at the LOGOS Luhari Logistics Estate in Delhi NCR.



8 / 10 Bharti Airtel | The telecom operator is in early talks to acquire a majority stake in Dish TV India, as per a media report.



9 / 10 India Grid Trust | A consortium of subsidiaries IndiGrid 1 and IndiGrid 2 has received the Letter of Intent from REC Power Development and Consultancy to establish 'transmission system for evacuation of power from renewable projects in Osmanabad area (1 GW) in Maharashtra on 'build, own, operate and maintain' basis.