Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Coal India and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Nov 24



1 / 10 Bharti Airtel | Moody's Investors Service revised Bharti Airtel's and its subsidiary Bharti Airtel Int'l (Netherlands) B.V.'s rating outlook to 'positive' from 'stable'. The outlook change to 'positive' reflects Bharti's improving operating performance and credit metrics which, if sustained, could support an upgrade to investment grade within the next 12-18 months.



2 / 10 TVS Srichakra | TVS Eurogrip has joined hands with Chennai Super Kings as the Principal Sponsor for the next three years. The partnership will give TVS Eurogrip visibility on the front of Chennai Super Kings' famed yellow jersey.



3 / 10 Coal India | The board meeting of the company will be held on November 29 to consider and approve payment of interim dividend for 2021-22, if any.



4 / 10 ICICI Bank | After gaining market share in retail banking and credit cards, ICICI Bank plans to open its trade platform for use by non-bank customers to gain a bigger chunk of the market. It has launched a new trade platform which will allow exporters and importers to access services like letter of credit, bank guarantee, forex, payment and collections and also value-added services like credit bureaus and shipment booking, a report said.



5 / 10 Poonawalla Fincorp | Sanjay Chamria, Executive Vice Chairman of the company, has stepped down from the board of directors of the company after serving as the co-founder since the inception of the company.



6 / 10 Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech | The company approved sub-division of one equity share of face value of Rs 10 into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.



7 / 10 Srikalahasthi Pipes | National Company Law Tribunal approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of the company with Electrosteel Castings with effect from the appointed date of October 1, 2020.



8 / 10 Balaji Amines | Production in the DMF plant has started after carrying out all the rectifications. On October 6, the DMF plant was shut down because of a minor incident.



9 / 10 Himadri Speciality Chemical | ICRA has downgraded the long-term rating to A+ from AA-, and also downgraded the short term rating to A1 from A1+. The outlook on the long-term rating has also been revised to 'stable' from 'negative'.