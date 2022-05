1 / 10 United Spirits Ltd, GAIL Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, JSW Steel Ltd, Ashiana Housing Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels, Ruchi Soya | These companies are expected to announce their fourth quarter results today.



2 / 10 Paradeep Phosphates Ltd | Country’s second largest manufacturer of non-urea fertilisers and DAP ((diammonium phosphate) is expected to make its debut on the bourses today.



3 / 10 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited | The government, on Thursday, withdrew its offer to sell its entire 52.98 percent stake in the oil and gas explorer and producer.



4 / 10 Hindalco Industries Limited | The aluminium and copper manufacturing company reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 3,851 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.



5 / 10 Coal India Ltd | The state-owned coal company plans to sell a 25 percent share in its unlisted subsidiary, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL).



6 / 10 HDFC | The country’s largest mortgage lender has sold 10 percent of its stake in HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd (HCAL) to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for Rs 184 crore.



7 / 10 Muthoot Finance Ltd | The company reported a 3.6 percent drop in standalone net profit at Rs 960 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company reported a net profit of Rs 995.66 crore year-on-year.



8 / 10 Union Bank | Post Board’s approval, the state-owned lender will raise up to Rs 8,100 crore through equity shares, additional tier I capital and tier II bonds.



9 / 10 Oberoi Realty | The real estate developer's profit was down by 19 percent to Rs 232.3 crore for the quarter ending March 2022.