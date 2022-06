1 / 11 Automobile companies | Shares of automobile companies like Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Ashok Leyland, M&M among others will be in focus as the automakers are set to report their monthly sales data for May.



Bata India | The company's parent will sell 2.8 percent stake in Bata India through a block deal. The floor price is at Rs 1,750 per share which means about 7 percent discount to the current market price.



Bharat Dynamics | The state-owned defence company has signed a contract worth Rs 2,971 crore with Ministry of Defence for supply of ASTRA MK-I Beyond Visual Range air to air missile and associates equipments to Indian Air Force & Indian Navy.



Vodafone Idea | Vodafone Idea will not hesitate to lead the next round of tariff hikes, chief executive officer and managing director Ravinder Takkar reportedly said.



InterGlobe Aviation | IndiGo is talking to three-four more global carriers for operational alliances and could likely have 12 partnerships in the next two to three years, its chief executive reportedly said.



HFCL | The company, along with its material subsidiary HTL, has received purchase orders of Rs 237.25 crore, from one of the leading private telecom operators of India. The company will supply optical fibre cables.



Gail India | As per reports, the company is looking to import one million metric tonnes of additional LNG for 10 years beginning 2023 to meet the country's rising demand for fuel.



Rail Vikas Nigam | Joint venture RVNL - Bhartia has received Letter of Acceptance from Northeast Frontier Railway for construction of single line BG tunnel. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 560.26 crore.



Somany Ceramics | Saikat Mukhopadhyay has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company. He ceased to be Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. May 31.



Venus Remedies | Promoter Pawan Chaudhary acquired 1.26 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. His shareholding in the company has risen to 12.82 percent from 11.87 percent.