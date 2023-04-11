Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Auto, Zomato and more: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 210 per share, while Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zomato with a target of Rs 100 per share.

Bank of Baroda | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 210 per share. It says that advances growth led by retail and overseas, deposit growth followed.

Bank of Baroda | Morgan Stanlay has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 220 per share. It says that the domestic loan growth remains strong and driven by acceleration in domestic retail.

Bajaj Auto | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 4,486 per share. It reiterates the company's announcement to manage the 15 existing dealerships of Triumph and expand to 120 in the next two years.

JSW Steel | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on JSW Steel with a target of Rs 545 per share. It says the company's FY23 volumes were 24.57 metric tonne compared to the management's guidance of 25 metric tonne. It says the company achieved its consolidated India operations production guidance.

Tata Motors | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Tata Motors with a target of Rs 513 per share. It believes the company will be a deleveraging play in 2023 and EV scale up play in 2024.

Larsen & Toubro | Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'overweight' rating on L&T with a target of Rs 2,827 per share. It says the Union cabinet last week approved the Indian Space Policy 2023 and the same as well as reforms will enable private sector companies such as L&T.

Zomato | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Zomato with a target of Rs 100 per share. It says many investors frown at the firm's adjusted EBITDA, but see a strong rationale.

Bank of Baroda | JP Morgan has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Bank of Baroda with a target of Rs 220 per share. It says it expects to the bank to deliver 17 percent RoE in the fourth quarter of FY23, in-line with the frontline private banks.

Cement companies | Macquarie says a robust demand and input cost moderation-led price improvement drives constructive outlook. It adds that it is not factoring the cement price increase in FY24, and the upside risk remains.