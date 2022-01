1 / 12 Bharti Airtel | The Board of Directors of Bharti Airtel is of the view that the existing corporate structure of the company is optimal for leveraging emerging opportunities and unlocking value while continuing to scale up Bharti Airtel’s digital businesses. Therefore, the telco has withdrawn its new corporate restructuring plan.



2 / 12 GAIL India | The company has acquired 26 percent equity stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company.



3 / 12 Bandhan Bank | The lender's total deposits were up 3 percent QoQ while advances rose 9 percent sequentially.



4 / 12 Future Retail | Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by Future seeking termination of arbitration proceedings in Singapore.



5 / 12 Bharat Forge | Bharat Forge-backed Tork Motors to launch 1st electric vehicle by January end.



6 / 12 Bajaj Finance | The company's deposits rose 4.5 percent QoQ and new loans rose 17.5 QoQ.



7 / 12 AU Small Finance Bank | The bank's deposits were up 13 percent sequentially and disbursements jumped 58 percent QoQ.



8 / 12 Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The company will launch COVID-drug Molnupiravir under Molflu.



9 / 12 Thermax | The company has concluded an order of Rs 545.6 crore from an Indian power public sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation systems for their two units of 500 MW capacity each in Uttar Pradesh.



10 / 12 Affle India | Hong Kong-based Value Partners High-Dividend Stocks Fund acquired 1,05,739 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,194.25 per share. However, Malabar India Fund Limited FDI was the seller on the BSE, data showed.



11 / 12 BPCL | The privatisation of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd may be pushed to the next fiscal as the sale process has not progressed at the desired pace, reports said.