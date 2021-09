1 / 5 Godrej Properties | The stock ended 12 percent higher, extending gains after Wednesday's 13 percent upmove. Godrej Properties had said it clocked sales worth Rs 575 crore in a single day at the launch of the second phase of its project Godrej Woods in Noida. This gave a fillip to the entire real estate sector with Nifty Realty surging the most, closing nearly 9 percent higher.









2 / 5 Financial Services stocks | Nifty Bank, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices ended over 2 percent higher, driven by gains in index majors such as Bajaj Finserv, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance. Shares of these lenders were ended up over 1-4 percent.









3 / 5 Adani Enterprises | The stock ended nearly 3 percent higher as AdaniAirport Holdings and Adani Enterprises' wholly-owned subsidiary signed a share subscription agreement with Flemingo Travel Retail and Mumbai Travel Retail for the purpose of strategic partnership to operate duty- freeoutlets in airports and seaports.









4 / 5 JBM Auto | The scrip ended 13 percent higher after the company said it received orders for supply of 500 CNG/ Electric Buses.