1 / 6 Tega Industries | Shares of Kolkata-based Tega Industries, a specialty mining and metals company, listed at a premium of up to 68 percent over its issue price. However, the stock came slightly off its day's high and closed flat.



2 / 6 Bajaj Finance | CLSA initiating coverage on shares of Bajaj Finance with a 'sell' rating pulled the stock lower. The scrip ended 3 percent lower and was the worst performer on Nifty50.



3 / 6 Minda Industries | The company's share price ended 9.87 percent higher as it entered into a Joint Venture agreement with FRIWO AG Germany. Further, the company's capacity expansion plans also aided upmove in the stock today.



4 / 6 Shriram City Union Finance | Shriram Group announces a composite scheme of arrangement for the merger of Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Transport Finance as part of the restructuring plan. Post this announcement, the stock settled 5.58 percent higher.



5 / 6 Nazara Technologies | The company’s material subsidiary Nodwin Gaming has acquired 10 percent stake in the digital content IP media network Rusk Media. Shares of the gaming company closed 4.48 percent higher.