1 / 10 Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Tata Coffee, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, United Breweries, VST Industries, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, AU Small Finance Bank, IIFL Securities, KPIT Technologies, Macrotech Developers, Schaeffler India | These companies are expected to post their quarterly numbers today.



2 / 10 Veranda Learning Solutions | The learning solutions provider has acquired T.I.M.E. (Advanced Educational Activities Pvt Ltd), the leading test-prep institute with a pan-India presence operating through 188 centres. The company bought T. I. M. E. for Rs 287 crore.



3 / 10 Lemon Tree Hotels | The company has signed a License Agreement for a 60 room hotel at Kharar, near Chandigarh under the brand 'Lemon Tree Hotel'. The hotel is expected to be operational by November 2025. Its subsidiary Carnation Hotels will be operating and marketing this hotel.



4 / 10 ONGC | State-run explorer ONGC missed its capex target by 11 percent while refiners IndianOil, BPCL and HPCL exceeded their respective targets for 2021-22, as per a report. State-oil companies spent a combined Rs 1,04,600 crore, meeting their capex target for the year.



5 / 10 Bank of India | The lender said it would be raising Rs 2,500 crore by selling equity shares and also to bring the promoter shareholding to equal to or below 75 percent to comply with minimum shareholding norms.



6 / 10 Bank of Maharashtra | Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.12 crore on Bank of Maharashtra for non-compliance with certain directions, including those related to Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.



7 / 10 Aarti Industries | Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired additional 2.24 lakh equity shares in the company through open market transactions on April 22. With this, LIC's stake in the company stands increased to 5.03 percent, up from 4.97 percent earlier.



8 / 10 Mahindra CIE Automotive | Profit in the quarter ended March 2022 grew by 1,499 percent YoY to Rs 161.43 crore. Meanwhile, the topline rose 18.2 percent to Rs 2,588.4 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.



9 / 10 Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation | The company recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 177 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, against a loss of Rs 184.64 crore in the same period last year, driven by topline. Revenue grew by 87 percent YoY to Rs 1,057.3 crore in the same period.