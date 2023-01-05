Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Marico: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 6,000 on its shares while Nomura has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Marico with a target price of Rs 590 on its shares.

Bajaj Finance | CLSA has a 'sell' call on the shares of Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 6,000 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's loan growth has slowed in the festival season.

NTPC | CLSA has a 'buy' call on the shares of NTPC with a target price of Rs 188 on its shares. The brokerage says that the PSU is one of a few that are actually implementing GH2 projects.

Marico | CLSA has a 'underperform' call on the shares of Marico with a target price of Rs 550 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's Q3 update highlights a slight improvement in demand.

Marico | Nomura has a 'neutral' call on the shares of Marico with a target price of Rs 590 on its shares. The brokerage says that company's Q3 business update is weaker than expected in terms of sales and demand.