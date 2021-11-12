Bajaj Auto, Vodafone Idea and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 12

0
Indian headline indices ended higher with Nifty50 and Sensex closing 1.3 percent higher on Friday. The former ended at 18102.75 and the latter closed at 60686.69. Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:
Hindalco Industries | After reporting strong year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit and revenue for the quarter ended September, shares of Hindalco ended over 3 percent higher and was the second-biggest gainer on Nifty50.
Bajaj Auto | The stock closed 3 percent lower and was the worst performer on Nifty50. This comes after CNBC-TV18 reported that Egypt is looking to replace three-wheelers with mini-vans with CNG options. The auto maker's 30-40 percent of three-wheeler exports is to Egypt market, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Vodafone Idea | The stock ended 4 percent higher after the telecom operator posted its Q2 earnings. Vodafone Idea reported a near 3 percent on-quarter growth in consolidated revenue and an over 4 percent rise in EBITDA. Its operational performance also improved sequentially.
Asahi India Glass | The company's shares were the best performers on the Nifty 500 index, ending over 16 percent higher.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences | The stock was the worst hit on the Nifty 500 index and closed 10.6 percent lower.