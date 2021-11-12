Bajaj Auto, Vodafone Idea and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 12



1 / 5 Hindalco Industries | After reporting strong year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit and revenue for the quarter ended September, shares of Hindalco ended over 3 percent higher and was the second-biggest gainer on Nifty50.



2 / 5 Bajaj Auto | The stock closed 3 percent lower and was the worst performer on Nifty50. This comes after CNBC-TV18 reported that Egypt is looking to replace three-wheelers with mini-vans with CNG options. The auto maker's 30-40 percent of three-wheeler exports is to Egypt market, CNBC-TV18 reported.



3 / 5 Vodafone Idea | The stock ended 4 percent higher after the telecom operator posted its Q2 earnings. Vodafone Idea reported a near 3 percent on-quarter growth in consolidated revenue and an over 4 percent rise in EBITDA. Its operational performance also improved sequentially.



4 / 5 Asahi India Glass | The company's shares were the best performers on the Nifty 500 index, ending over 16 percent higher.