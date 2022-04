1 / 5 Ambuja Cements | Despite posting a decent set of quarterly earnings, the stock reacted negatively. Some brokerage firms are concerned about the cement company’s stock being expensively valued while others have highlighted that higher fuel prices could threaten the company’s margin. Ambuja Cements stock closed nearly 3 percent lower.



2 / 5 Varroc Engineering | The company's stock ended 8.61 percent higher after the company decided to divest its loss-making global lighting business.



3 / 5 Axis Bank | The stock succumbed to selling pressure after the quarterly net interest income of the country's fifth-largest lender by market value fell short of Street estimates. Axis Bank shares ended 6.39 percent lower and were the worst hit on Nifty50.



4 / 5 Shriram Transport Finance Company | The non-bank lender's stock ended 5.13 percent higher, reacting to a jump in the company's profit along with improving net interest margin as well as asset quality.