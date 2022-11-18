    English
    market News stocks News

    Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Indigo: Friday's top brokerage calls

    By Sangam Singh

    SUMMARY

    Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares while Goldman Sachs has an 'sell' call on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 830 on its shares.

    Axis Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,150 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company has no asset quality concerns for now and has good loan demand.

    Sun Pharma | Goldman Sachs has a 'sell' call on Sun Pharma with a target price of Rs 830 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's growth momentum is expected to continue. However, the company is expecting R&D costs to inch higher as patient enrollment for clinical trials picks up.

    Indigo | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Indigo with a target price of Rs 2,749 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's domestic traffic level is back to pre-covid levels.

    Apollo Tyres | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on Apollo Tyres with a target price of Rs 329 on its shares. According to the brokerage house, the company's business in Europe continues to perform well. The company is aiming to remain as the pricing leader.

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng