homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks News

Axis Bank, Polycab, CONCOR: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

Axis Bank, Polycab, CONCOR: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Jan 24, 2023 8:24:02 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,200 on its shares while CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,250 on its shares.

Image count1 / 4

Axis Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,200 on its shares. The brokerage says that retail deposit and LCR is in-line with HDFC Bank as well as ICICI Bank.

Image count2 / 4

Axis Bank | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,250 on its shares. The brokerage says that retail reposit mobilisation of the bank remains key deliverable.

Image count3 / 4

Polycab | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Polycab with a target price of Rs 2,947 on its shares. The brokerage says that FMEG business continues to exhibit strong competitive intensity.

Image count4 / 4

CONCOR | Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of CONCOR with a target price of Rs 895 on its shares. The brokerage says that it is awaiting commentary from management on weak domestic profitability and market share loss.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

ITC, Canara Bank, India Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Next Article

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 24

arrow down