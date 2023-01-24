Axis Bank, Polycab, CONCOR: Tuesday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,200 on its shares while CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,250 on its shares.

1 / 4

Axis Bank | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,200 on its shares. The brokerage says that retail deposit and LCR is in-line with HDFC Bank as well as ICICI Bank.

2 / 4

Axis Bank | CLSA has an 'buy' call on the shares of Axis Bank with a target price of Rs 1,250 on its shares. The brokerage says that retail reposit mobilisation of the bank remains key deliverable.

3 / 4

Polycab | Morgan Stanley has an 'equal-weight' call on the shares of Polycab with a target price of Rs 2,947 on its shares. The brokerage says that FMEG business continues to exhibit strong competitive intensity.

4 / 4

CONCOR | Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of CONCOR with a target price of Rs 895 on its shares. The brokerage says that it is awaiting commentary from management on weak domestic profitability and market share loss.