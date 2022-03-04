Asian Paints, Vodafone Idea, IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 4

[caption id="attachment_385841" align="aligncenter" width="1200"] Asian Paints | Shares of the paintmaker closed 4.45 percent lower at Rs 2,744 on worries that the paint maker's operational performance may take a hit due to the surge in crude oil prices.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11816012" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] InterGlobe Aviation | IndiGo shares fell about 4 percent on Friday amid a global sell-off triggered by heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine and surging crude oil prices. However, the stock recovered most of its lost ground and settled 0.055 percent lower at Rs 1,729.[/caption][caption id="attachment_8894311" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Vodafone Idea | Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd ended 6.67 percent lower at Rs 10.35 after the telco's board of directors approved raising funds up to Rs 14,500 crore. While the fund infusion by Promoter is at a premium which is a positive, it is not enough for the revival of the telcom company, Nomura said.[/caption][caption id="attachment_3950031" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Automobile stocks | The Nifty Auto index was among the worst-hit sectoral indices on the NSE, ending down 3.55 percent. Shares of TVS Motor Company, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Ashok Leyland and Eicher Motors settled 2.97-5.22 percent lower.[/caption]