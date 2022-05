1 / 10 Asian Paints, Cera Sanitaryware, Ajanta Pharma, Chalet Hotels, Cipla, Deepak Spinners, Gujarat Gas, Vodafone Idea, Mahanagar Gas, MRF, TajGVK Hotels and Resorts, Torrent Power, Welspun India and Zensar Technologies will report their quarterly numbers later today.



2 / 10 Rainbow Children's Medicare | The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 542 per share.



3 / 10 HCL Technologies | The IT company announced a partnership with Syniti and will adopt the Syniti Knowledge Platform (SKP) as its strategic data migration platform to provide customers with improved data management strategies and higher quality data. The acquisition will happen in an all-cash deal and is expected to close before July 31, 2022.



4 / 10 VST Tillers and Tractors | The company registered a 71 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 22.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 while its revenue went up 12 percent at Rs 218.4 crore during the period.



5 / 10 Dalmia Bharat | The company's profit for Q4 FY22 fell 6 percent YoY to Rs 600 crore but revenue was up 7 percent at Rs 3,380 crore.



6 / 10 Cosmo Films | The company recorded a 45.3 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 108.2 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 while revenue during the period grew 22 percent to Rs 821 crore. The firm announced the issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of one equity share for every two existing equity shares held by the shareholders as of the record date.



7 / 10 KEI Industries | The company clocked a 35 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 116 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 and revenue during the quarter rose 44 percent to Rs 1,792 crore.



8 / 10 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals | The company more than doubled its consolidated profit to Rs 643 crore in Q4FY22, up from Rs 310.5 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, revenue jumped 60 percent to Rs 2,772 crore compared to the year-ago period.



9 / 10 Godrej Agrovet | The company's consolidated net profit for Q4 FY22 soared 120.6 percent YoY to Rs 140 crore. Revenue rose 42 percent to Rs 2,081 crore compared to the year-ago period.