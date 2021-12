1 / 7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | The company's wholly-owned subsidiaries have received Emergency Use Authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India to manufacture and market a generic version of MSD and Ridgeback’s Molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India. With this, Sun Pharma's stock ended 3.09 percent higher.



RBL Bank | After falling over 23 percent on Monday, shares of the lender surged about 5 percent intraday. However, the scrip settled off its day's high, up 2.87 percent. Apart from buying at lower levels, news that RBL Bank has signed an agreement with Bajaj Finance for the extension of the partnership of co-branded credit cards for 5 years, is also likely to have aided gains in the stock today.



Ajanta Pharma | Ajanta Pharma's board of directors has approved share buyback of 11.2 lakh shares or 1.3 percent stake in the company, worth Rs 285.6 crore at Rs 2,550 per share by way of tender route. The stock ended 3.97 percent up.



Eris Lifesciences | Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on the company's stock with a 'buy' recommendation. With this, the scrip closed 6.96 percent higher.



Asian Paints | The stock ended 2.83 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty50.



Tata Motors | The automaker's stock settled 1.95 percent higher. It was among the top gainers on Nifty50.