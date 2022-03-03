Asian Paints, Piramal Enterprises, UPL and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 3



1 / 5 Power Grid Corporation of India | Shares of Power Grid ended 2.84 percent higher at Rs 216.90 and were the top gainers on Nifty50.



2 / 5 UPL | Shares of UPL ended 4.47 percent higher at Rs 720.35 after the company unveiled its share buyback plan. The agrochemicals company will buyback about 1.26 crore equity shares or around 1.65 percent of the paid-up share capital of UPL for a price not exceeding Rs 875 per share through the open market route.



3 / 5 UltraTech Cement | Shares of the cement manufacturer settled 6.71 percent lower at Rs 5,970. They were the biggest drag on the 50-stock index.



4 / 5 Piramal Enterprises | Shares of Piramal Enterprises rose as much as 3 percent intraday with CLSA upgrading its rating on shares of the company to ‘buy’ from ‘outperform’ but has trimmed its target price to Rs 2,800 from Rs 2,850. However, the stock was unable to sustain initial gains and closed 0.95 percent lower at Rs 2,061.