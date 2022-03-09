Asian Paints, Bajaj Electricals, Sun Pharma and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 9

[caption id="attachment_10350891" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Shree Cement | The cement maker shed the most among Nifty50 constituents and ended nearly 3 percent lower.[/caption][caption id="attachment_5189291" align="aligncenter" width="1200"] Bajaj Electricals | The stock ended over 5 percent lower. This was largely after Morgan Stanley downgrade its rating on the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight' and cut its target price to Rs 1,223 from Rs 1,340.[/caption][caption id="attachment_10635851" align="aligncenter" width="1152"] IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | Shares of the company ended 20 percent higher and were the best performers on Nifty500.[/caption][caption id="attachment_385841" align="aligncenter" width="1200"] Asian Paints | Gaining the most on Nifty50 was Asian Paints stock that closed 6 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_8283221" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Shares of the pharmaceutical company settled over 1 percent higher after rising nearly 4 percent intraday. This was after Sun Pharma said it has completed the acquisition of Galderma companies in Delaware, Japan and Canada. "...it has completed the aforesaid transaction of acquisition by making the payment of USD 99 .279 Mn after taking into account the working capital adjustments," the company said in the filing.[/caption]