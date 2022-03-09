Asian Paints, Bajaj Electricals, Sun Pharma and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 9



1 / 5 Shree Cement | The cement maker shed the most among Nifty50 constituents and ended nearly 3 percent lower.



2 / 5 Bajaj Electricals | The stock ended over 5 percent lower. This was largely after Morgan Stanley downgrade its rating on the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight' and cut its target price to Rs 1,223 from Rs 1,340.



3 / 5 IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | Shares of the company ended 20 percent higher and were the best performers on Nifty500.



4 / 5 Asian Paints | Gaining the most on Nifty50 was Asian Paints stock that closed 6 percent higher.