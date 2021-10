1 / 6 Asian Paints | The stock ended 4.4 percent higher after the company confirmed a price hike with effect from November 12. It was the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty50.









2 / 6 UPL | The stock closed 3.8 percent higher, and was the second-biggest Nifty50 gainer.









3 / 6 Axis Bank | The stock settled 6.5 percent lower for the day, and was the worst performer on both headline indices. The lender's net interest income for the July-September period fell short of Street estimates.









4 / 6 Bajaj Finance | Shares of the non-banking financier fell 4.7 percent after its quarterly profit fell short of analysts' expectations.









5 / 6 TTK Prestige | The stock closed 17.8 percent higher and was the top BSE 500 gainer, after the company reported a 58 percent jump in its profit for Q2.