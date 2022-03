1 / 13 Asian Paints | Promoter Nehal Abhay Vakil has raised his stake in Asian Paints to 1.32 percent from 0.32 percent.



2 / 13 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company's cargo volumes accelerated to 300 million metric tonnes. The largest transport utility is on course to achieve 500 MMT by 2025.



3 / 13 Adani Power | The company said its board has approved an amalgamation scheme for the merger of its six wholly-owned subsidiaries with itself.



4 / 13 State Bank of India | SBI buys a 7.84 percent stake in Open Network For Digital Commerce for Rs 10 crore.



5 / 13 HCL Technologies | The company and NEORIS has signed an agreement for Integrated IT Services.



6 / 13 Infosys | The IT company will acquire Oddity, Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency. Oddity will become part of WONGDOODY, an Infosys company, and join its network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, and design hubs in five cities in India.



7 / 13 Tata Consultancy Services | The buyback issue of the company will close on March 23. It was opened on March 9. The company had planned to buy back up to 4 crore equity shares from eligible shareholders.



8 / 13 Indiabulls Housing Finance | The board has approved raising up to Rs 50,000 crore through NCDs and/or bonds on a private placement basis.



9 / 13 Tata Coffee | Chacko Thomas had been reappointed as the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer for 3 years, and K Venkataramanan is re-appointed as ED, CFO for 1 year.



10 / 13 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company | The company has converted about 5.58 lakh square metres of Government Grant land at Eklahare, Nashik Road, Maharashtra, to Freehold Land at a cost of approximately Rs 58 crore as per the order of Nashik Collector, to meet its future growth requirements.



11 / 13 Brigade Enterprises | The south-based real estate company has entered into the plotted development space with a 66-acre residential project in Devanahalli, Bangalore. The project is a strategic joint development that will offer plot sizes ranging from 1,200 square feet to 2,400 square feet.



12 / 13 RailTel Corporation of India | The company has received a work order worth Rs 11.57 crore, from Rail Vikas Nigam for the installation of RailTel's MPLS-VPN services for 5 years.