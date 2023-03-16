Ashok Leyland, Indigo, Nykaa: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY
Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,000 per share while Jefferies maintains 'underperform' rating on Indigo with a target of Rs 1,615 per share.
Ashok Leyland | CLSA maintains 'buy' rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 189 per share. The brokerage says that company has strong demand.
Indigo | Jefferies maintains 'underperform' rating on Indigo with a target of Rs 1,615 per share. The brokerage says that Indigo is dominant in fast growing Indian aviation market.
Nykaa | Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Nykaa with a target of Rs 214 per share. The brokerage major capex on fulfilment centers already completed.
Bajaj Finance | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,000 per share. The brokerage says that company continues to prioritise margin over growth.