Ashok Leyland, Indigo, Nykaa: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Ashok Leyland, Indigo, Nykaa: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Ashok Leyland, Indigo, Nykaa: Thursday's top brokerage calls
By Sangam Singh  Mar 16, 2023 9:04:29 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,000 per share while Jefferies maintains 'underperform' rating on Indigo with a target of Rs 1,615 per share.

Ashok Leyland | CLSA maintains 'buy' rating on Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 189 per share. The brokerage says that company has strong demand.

Indigo | Jefferies maintains 'underperform' rating on Indigo with a target of Rs 1,615 per share. The brokerage says that Indigo is dominant in fast growing Indian aviation market.

Nykaa | Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Nykaa with a target of Rs 214 per share. The brokerage major capex on fulfilment centers already completed.

Bajaj Finance | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Finance with a target of Rs 8,000 per share. The brokerage says that company continues to prioritise margin over growth.

