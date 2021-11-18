As Paytm shares list at discount, a look at worst Street debutants of 2021 so far

It has been a good year on Dalal Street with equity benchmarks breaking a chain of records to scale unprecedented heights. While most debutants on the Street have enjoyed a robust response from investors, about one-third have failed to command a premium to the issue price on a listing day. Paytm, whose IPO worth Rs 18,300 crore is the biggest issue in India, joins the list of 2021's worst listings so far. Among them are - Windlas Biotech, whose IPO saw a subscription of 22.5 times but shares listed at a discount of 54 percent, Anupam Rasayan's IPO was subscribed 44 times the shares on offer but the stock began its secondary market journey at a discount of four percent. Here's a list of the year's top listing day laggards so far: