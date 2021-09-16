As ITC shares rally 8% in a day, check out the memes flooding social media

ITC share price on Thursday gained as much as eight percent on Thursday marking their biggest intraday jump since May 2020. To investors’ delight, the stock even hit a seven-month high at Rs 233.30.
ITC's share price movement today has come as a 'positive shock' for the investors. Twitterati and meme-makers had a field day at the sudden rally.
Translated, "Finally!!! The day has come for ITC shareholders."
Indeed! It's a sort of 'miracle' for market punters to see ITC surging 7% in a day.
The stock hasn't run up as per the performance and so "The Happiness!"
And the stock has been a butt of jokes for some time, the investors can now claim "respect" for their patience.
ITC investors can't hide their "Khushi ke Aansoo" today.
Meanwhile, if you sold the stock and didn't have patience, meme-makers took a dig at that.
On the other hand, the attitude of ITC investors today...
Patience! A must needed quality in markets (and in Life).