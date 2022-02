1 / 10 Bharti Airtel, Endurance Technologies, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Escorts, Godrej Consumer Products, Indraprastha Gas, IRCTC, Jindal Steel and Power, Mahanagar Gas, NCC, NMDC and RITES | These companies will detail their quarterly numbers today.



2 / 10 Adani Wilmar | The company will make its debut on the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 230 per share.



3 / 10 TVS Motor Company | The company reported a higher profit at Rs 288.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 265.6 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue increased to Rs 5,706.4 crore from Rs 5,391.4 crore YoY.



4 / 10 NALCO | The company recorded a sharply higher profit at Rs 830.6 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 239.7 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue jumped to Rs 3,773.2 crore from Rs 2,378.7 crore YoY.



5 / 10 Castrol India | The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 758.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 582.9 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 4,192.1 crore from Rs 2,996.9 crore YoY.



6 / 10 Paisalo Digital | The company clocked higher profit at Rs 26 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 22.2 crore in Q3FY21 and revenue rose to Rs 101.4 crore from Rs 86.4 crore YoY.



7 / 10 MM Forgings | The company recorded sharply higher profit at Rs 29.4 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 15.6 crore in Q3FY21, while revenue rose to Rs 293.1 crore from Rs 223 crore YoY.



8 / 10 Jindal Stainless | The company clocked sharply higher profit at Rs 371.8 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 151.6 crore in Q3FY21, and revenue climbed to Rs 5,368.4 crore from Rs 3,451.9 crore YoY.



9 / 10 Biocon | The company’s arm Biocon Pharma received US FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Posaconazole Delayed-Release tablets.