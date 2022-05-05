Stocks to watch: Sentiment in the US and Asian markets was largely positive despite the US Federal Reserve raising the interest rate by a widely expected 50 basis points. What likely triggered buying in global equities was the US central bank ruling out an even bigger rate hike for the foreseeable future. With this, Singapore Exchange-traded Nifty50 futures gained 0.9 percent at 16,834.5 points as of 7:01 am on Thursday, indicating a positive opening for Indian benchmark indices today. Stocks such as Adani Power, State Bank of India, Dabur India, Marico, TVS Motor Company, Tata Consumer Products, Adani Total Gas, Havells India among others will be in focus today. Here are stocks to watch out for in trade today -