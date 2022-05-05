

1 / 10 Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Alembic, Blue Dart Express, Borosil Renewables, CEAT, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Dabur India, Exide Industries, Indus Towers, Happiest Minds Technologies, Marico, TVS Motor Company | These companies will report their quarterly numbers today.



2 / 10 State Bank of India | SBI's executive committee will meet on May 10 to consider raising upto $2 billion in single or multiple tranches for FY23.



3 / 10 Tata Consumer Products | The company clocked 304 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 217.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. Revenue grew 4.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,175.4 crore during the quarter. Additionally, Sivakumar Sivasankaran has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, India and as key managerial personnel of the company, in place of John Jacob, who is retiring from the services of the company.



4 / 10 Havells India | The electrical equipment manufacturer registered a16 percent YoY growth in Q4FY22 profit at Rs 352.48 crore whereas revenue was up 33 percent at Rs 4,426.3 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.



5 / 10 Adani Total Gas | The Adani Group company reported a 44 percent YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 81 crore in the quarter ended March 2022. Meanwhile, revenue rose 73 percent YoY to Rs 1,065.5 crore during the quarter.



6 / 10 CarTrade Tech | The company posted a loss of Rs 21.39 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 against a profit of Rs 15.95 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue was up 13 percent at Rs 93.1 crore during the same period.



7 / 10 Dilip Buildcon | The company said the road project 'four laning of Sangli- Solapur section of NH-166' in Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode' has been provisionally completed. The authority has issued a Provisional Completion Certificate for the said project, saying the project is fit for entry into commercial operation as of April 25, 2022.



8 / 10 ABB India | The company's profit jumped 145 percent YoY to Rs 370 crore. Revenue during the first quarter of 2022 grew by 21 percent to Rs 1,968 crore compared to the year-ago period. (Source: Company website)



9 / 10 SIS | The company recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 97.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, down 4.7 percent compared to the year-ago period while revenue during the quarter grew by 8.3 percent YoY to Rs 2,648 crore. (Source: Company website)