Vodafone Idea, Dish TV, Adani Ports and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Dec 2



1 / 5 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The scrip gained the most on Nifty50 and closed 4.5 percent higher.



2 / 5 Gujarat Fluorochemicals | Upbeat commentary from analysts pushed the stock to end 12.6 percent higher. It was the top gainer on Nifty500. ICICI Securities has initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ rating on the stock and sees room for a sharp upmove, while B&K Securities has also maintained a ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock.



3 / 5 Dish TV India | The stock closed 5 percent higher after a news report said Bharti Airtel is in early talks to acquire a majority stake in Dish TV India. However, Dish TV clarified that it is not aware of the transaction which has been reported in the news report.



4 / 5 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals | Shares of the pharmaceutical company ended 1.1 percent higher after UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved the company’s COVID-19 treatment Sotrovimab.