Adani Ports, ITC, IndusInd Bank and more: Stocks that moved the most on October 28



1 / 6 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The stock ended 7.35 percent down and was the worst hit on Nifty50, after the company reported lower than expected numbers for the September quarter.









2 / 6 IndusInd Bank | The lender's stock bucked the negative trend in domestic equities and closed 2.58 percent higher after reporting strong quarterly numbers.









3 / 6 Larsen & Toubro | Despite disappointing quarterly earnings, the Nifty50 major ended 1.82 percent higher and was the second-biggest gainer on Nifty50.









4 / 6 ITC | Shares of the cigarette company ended 5.58 percent lower after the company's quarterly net profit missed Street estimates. The stock was the second-biggest loser on Nifty50.









5 / 6 Titan Co | Despite reporting stellar Q2 numbers and a strong demand commentary, shares of the jewellery maker closed 2.77 percent lower.






