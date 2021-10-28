Adani Ports, ITC, IndusInd Bank and more: Stocks that moved the most on October 28

[caption id="attachment_5679401" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The stock ended 7.35 percent down and was the worst hit on Nifty50, after the company reported lower than expected numbers for the September quarter.[/caption][caption id="attachment_3241281" align="aligncenter" width="927"] IndusInd Bank | The lender's stock bucked the negative trend in domestic equities and closed 2.58 percent higher after reporting strong quarterly numbers.[/caption][caption id="attachment_2649231" align="aligncenter" width="4075"] Larsen & Toubro | Despite disappointing quarterly earnings, the Nifty50 major ended 1.82 percent higher and was the second-biggest gainer on Nifty50.[/caption][caption id="attachment_9124641" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] ITC | Shares of the cigarette company ended 5.58 percent lower after the company's quarterly net profit missed Street estimates. The stock was the second-biggest loser on Nifty50.[/caption][caption id="attachment_7141581" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Titan Co | Despite reporting stellar Q2 numbers and a strong demand commentary, shares of the jewellery maker closed 2.77 percent lower.[/caption][caption id="attachment_4421131" align="aligncenter" width="1570"] Punjab National Bank | Shares of the bank ended 10.58 percent lower as the lender's net profit and net interest income for Q2 came in sharply below expectations.[/caption]