Adani Ports, Godrej Consumer, Nykaa and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 6, 2023 8:59:44 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

GS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 810 per share, while Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Nykaa with a target of Rs 214 per share

Adani Ports | GS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 810 per share. It says the company's volumes recovered in March.

Avenue Supermart | Citi has maintained a 'sell' rating on Avenue Supermart with a target of Rs 3,460 per share. It says to remain cautious at current valuations given the risk around margins and earnings.

Banks | CLSA has said that the fourth quarter should remain strong for banks with a record margin. It says Kotak, HDFC Bank should deliver 20 percent year-on-year core pre-provisioning operating profit growth.

Godrej Consumer | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Godrej Consumer with a target of Rs 1,100. The brokerage says revenue growth improved to double digits year-on-year.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd | Ms has maintained an 'equal weight' rating on Chola Investment

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Chola Investment with a target of Rs 930 per share. It expects more than 35 percent year-on-year growth in operating profit.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Chola Investment with a target of Rs 900 per share. It says the fourth quarter disbursement grew 65 percent year-on-year, well above estimates.

Avenue Supermarts | MS has maintained an 'equal weight' rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target of Rs 3,853 per share. It says the firm's revenue was up 19.7 percent, on a four-year CAGR basis.

Tata Steel | MS has maintained an 'equal weight' rating on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 110 per share. It says its exports remained in a lull but domestic demand picked up. 

Nykaa | MS has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Nykaa with a target of Rs 206. It says sustained demand from tier-1 consumers has led to stronger revenue growth.

Nykaa | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Nykaa with a target of Rs 214 per share. It says at a consolidated level, the company expects to sustain growth rate. 

