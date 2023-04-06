Adani Ports, Godrej Consumer, Nykaa and more: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY
Adani Ports | GS has maintained a 'buy' rating on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 810 per share. It says the company's volumes recovered in March.
Avenue Supermart | Citi has maintained a 'sell' rating on Avenue Supermart with a target of Rs 3,460 per share. It says to remain cautious at current valuations given the risk around margins and earnings.
Banks | CLSA has said that the fourth quarter should remain strong for banks with a record margin. It says Kotak, HDFC Bank should deliver 20 percent year-on-year core pre-provisioning operating profit growth.
Godrej Consumer | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Godrej Consumer with a target of Rs 1,100. The brokerage says revenue growth improved to double digits year-on-year.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd | Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on Chola Investment with a target of Rs 930 per share. It expects more than 35 percent year-on-year growth in operating profit.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd | Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on Chola Investment with a target of Rs 900 per share. It says the fourth quarter disbursement grew 65 percent year-on-year, well above estimates.
Avenue Supermarts | MS has maintained an 'equal weight' rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target of Rs 3,853 per share. It says the firm's revenue was up 19.7 percent, on a four-year CAGR basis.
Tata Steel | MS has maintained an 'equal weight' rating on Tata Steel with a target of Rs 110 per share. It says its exports remained in a lull but domestic demand picked up.
Nykaa | MS has maintained an 'overweight' rating on Nykaa with a target of Rs 206. It says sustained demand from tier-1 consumers has led to stronger revenue growth.
Nykaa | Nomura has maintained a 'buy' rating on Nykaa with a target of Rs 214 per share. It says at a consolidated level, the company expects to sustain growth rate.