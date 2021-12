1 / 14 Even as investors are divided on the impact that Omicron, the latest COVID-19 variant, could have on the market, many high profile names in the Nifty and Nifty Midcap have slipped into bear territory. A stock is said to be in bear territory when it has retreated over 20 percent from all-time highs. Another key indicator tracked by technical analysts for signs of bearishness is the 200 day simple daily moving average (200 DMA). Usually, when a stock falls below its 200 DMA, the probability of the downtrend continuing is high. Here are 13 stocks that have slipped in bear territory. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 14 No 13 | Tata Steel | 52 week high price (August 16, 2021): Rs 1,534.5 | 200 DMA: Rs 1138.3 | Fall from 52-week high: -27.51 | Closing price on December 2, 2021: Rs 1,112.4 (Image: Reuters)



3 / 14 No 12 | LIC Housing Finance | 52 week high price (June 11, 2021): Rs 542.45 | 200 DMA: Rs 431.9 | Fall from 52-week high: -30.20 | Closing price (as of December 2, 2021): Rs 378.6 (Image: Reuters)



4 / 14 No 11 | Lupin | 52 week high price (June 2, 2021): Rs 1,267.6 | 200 DMA: Rs 1,049.9 | Fall from 52-week high: -30.93 | Closing price on December 2, 2021: Rs 875.6. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 14 No 10 | L&T Finance Holdings | 52 week high price (March 3, 2021): Rs 113.4 | 200 DMA: Rs 90.6 | Fall from 52-week high: -30.20 | Closing price on December 2, 2021: Rs 79.15 (Image: Shutterstock)



6 / 14 No 9 | Steel Authority of India | 52 week high price (May 10, 2021): Rs 151.3 | 200 DMA: Rs 111.5 | Fall from 52-week high: -30.90 | Closing price on December 2, 2021: Rs 104.5



7 / 14 No 8 | Hero MotoCorp | 52 week high price (February 18, 2021): Rs 3,629 | 200 DMA: Rs 2,915n| Fall from 52-week high: -31.86 | Closing price on December 2, 2021: Rs 2,472.7 (Image: Hero Moto Corp)



8 / 14 No 7 | Cadila Healthcare | 52 week high price (May 12, 2021): Rs 673.7 | 200 DMA: Rs 544.1 | Fall from 52-week high: -31.64 | Closing price on December 2, 2021: Rs 460.5 (Image: AP Photo)



9 / 14 No 6 | IDFC First Bank | 52 week high price (March 4, 2021): Rs 69.3 | 200 DMA: Rs 53.1 | Fall from 52-week high: -32.25 | Closing price on December 2, 2021: Rs 46.9 (Image: Reuters)



10 / 14 No 5 | Bandhan Bank | 52 week high price (December 11, 2020): Rs 430 | 200 DMA: Rs 312.4 | Fall from 52-week high: -35.27 | Closing price on December 2, 2021: Rs 278.8 (Image: Reuters)



11 / 14 No 4 | Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation | 52 week high price (October 19, 2021): Rs 1279.26 | 200 DMA: Rs 534 | Fall from 52-week high: -35.80 | Closing price on December 2, 2021: Rs 821.2 (Image: Reuters)



12 / 14 No 3 | Aurobindo Pharma | 52 week high price (May 11, 2021): Rs 1,063.9 | 200 DMA: Rs 852.3 | Fall from 52-week high: -36.69 | Closing price on December 2, 2021: Rs 673.5 (Image: Shutterstock)



13 / 14 No 2 | Amara Raja Batteries | 52 week high price (January 15, 2021): Rs 1,025.5 | 200 DMA: Rs 765.4 | Fall from 52-week high: -38.85 | Closing price on December 2, 2021: Rs 627.1 (Image: Amara Raja)