CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 17



1 / 16 Indian Oil Corporation | There has reportedly been a minor accident at the company’s Barauni refinery. The furnace blow up caused minor injuries to people working in vicinity. The cause of the accident is now under technical investigation but the company said planned shutdown of the Barauni refinery has been on since August 20, 2021, as per reports.









2 / 16 Hero MotoCorp | The company will hike its prices across a range of motorcycles and scooters up to Rs 3,000 with effect from September 20, to offset the impact of commodity inflation. But the exact quantum of the increase will depend on the model and the market.









3 / 16 TVS Motor Company | The company has obtained a majority stake in the GO AG through its Singapore subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore).









4 / 16 Banks | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that the Cabinet has cleared the formation of a 'bad bank'. The government will guarantee up to Rs 30,600 crore for security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL). The NARCL will buy bad loans from banks under a 15:85 structure where it will offer 15 percent of the net asset value in cash and issue security receipts for the rest.









5 / 16 Intellect Design Arena | The company bagged a large multiple-year digital transformation destiny deal from Resurs Bank.









6 / 16 Biocon | Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, on Thursday said it will offer around 15 percent stake to Serum Institute Life Sciences at a post-money valuation of about $4.9 billion.









7 / 16 Dhunseri Ventures | The company got approval to incorporate a new wholly-owned subsidiary in the US for expansion and exploration of the cupcake business. The company will make an initial investment of up to $1 million in the form of equity.









8 / 16 Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises | Cosara Diagnostics got regulatory approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to manufacture and sell SARAGENE Dengue Test Kit.









9 / 16 Cosmo Films | The company announced an expansion plan worth Rs 350 crore, and also declared first interim dividend of Rs 25 per share for FY2021-22.









10 / 16 Poonawalla Fincorp | Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director of the company has resigned from the board and ceases to be a director and key managerial personnel from September 16.









11 / 16 White goods | The government has reportedly received an investment proposal of around Rs 6,000 crore for the production-linked incentive scheme for components of white goods such as air conditioners and LED lights.









12 / 16 JSW Steel | The company becomes the first company in the steel sector globally to issue a USD denominated Sustainability Linked Bond.









13 / 16 Kotak Mahindra Bank | Kotak Mahindra Group acquires vehicle financing portfolio of Volkswagen Finance.









14 / 16 Balkrishna industries | The company has commenced the trial production at Green Field Project located at F-20 - Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra with an Installed capacity of 30,000 MT per annum along with warehousing facility for raw materials and finished goods.









15 / 16 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The lender has got RBI approval for constitution of Special Committee of Directors.





