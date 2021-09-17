View as Slide Show Image

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 17

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 17

The Indian market is seen opening higher on Friday following the strength in the Nifty futures contract on the Singapore Exchange. At 0714 am, the contract was 0.4 percent higher at 17,681.