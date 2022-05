1 / 10 Wall Street | US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected interest-rate hike. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.81 percent to 34,061.06, the S&P 500 gained 2.99 percent to 4,300.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.19 percent to 12,964.86.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian shares tracked Wall Street gains on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points but sounded a less hawkish tone than some had feared, lifting investor sentiment but sending yields and the dollar lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.52 percent, although trading was thin with Japanese and Korean markets closed for public holidays.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 159 points or 0.95 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,848 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.



4 / 10 Dalal Street | India’s benchmark stock indices were in for a shocker on an already volatile day as the Reserve Bank of India decided to implement its first rate increase since the onset of the pandemic. Both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 plunged 2.3 percent.



5 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil extended gains on Thursday after the European Union, the world's largest trading bloc, spelt out plans to phase out imports of Russian oil. US crude futures gained 0.5 percent to $108.36 a barrel and Brent rose 0.6 percent to $110.8.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee appreciated 8 paise to settle at 76.40 against the US dollar on Wednesday following RBI's surprise rate hike. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 76.46 against the US dollar. It moved in the range of 76.17 to 76.58 during the session.



7 / 10 Gold Prices | Gold prices climbed on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve expectedly raised interest rates by 50 basis points to tackle inflation, which the US central bank highlighted as a risk to the economy while also ruling out larger hikes for the year. Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,898.06 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT. US gold futures rose 1.4 percent to $1,894.20.



8 / 10 FII Data | Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net offloaded shares worth Rs 3,288.18 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,338 crore worth of shares on Wednesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.



9 / 10 RBI Hikes Repo Rate | In an unexpected move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 4 increased the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 percent for the first time in almost two years since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This comes when inflation has been rising to an 18-month high amidst a rebound in domestic economic activity. (Read more here)