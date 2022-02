1 / 10 Wall Street | Major stock indexes were mixed throughout the session on Monday before ending down as markets digested mixed quarterly results from Amazon and Facebook owner Meta Platforms. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained unchanged to end at 35,091.13 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.37% to 4,483.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58% to 14,015.67.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian stocks gained on Tuesday as traders weighed the resilience of the global recovery to tightening monetary policy. Shares advanced in Japan, Australia and South Korea, shrugging off a reversal on Wall Street on Monday as technology stocks struggled.



3 / 10 D Street | Indian equity benchmarks tumbled on Monday dragged by a broad-based sell-off, as investors awaited the outcome of the RBI policy due this week. Both headline indices fell as much as 2.3 percent before recovering some of those losses.



4 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices fell from seven-year highs on Monday as concerns over tight supply were offset by signs of progress in nuclear talks between the US and Iran, which could lead to the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales. Brent crude settled down 58 cents, or 0.6%, at $92.69 after earlier touching $94, the highest since October 2014.



5 / 10 Rupee | The Indian rupee, on Friday, ended at 74.97 against the US Dollar while on the other hand, it settled at 85.75 with respect to the Euro. G-secs, Forex and money markets remained closed on Monday after the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday to mourn the demise of singer Lata Mangeshkar.



6 / 10 Gold | Prices were steady on Tuesday as inflationary pressures kept the safe-haven metal-supported near the previous session's one-week high, while market participants awaited U.S. inflation data that is crucial for the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.



7 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The crypto market extended its recovery during morning hours in Europe, with major cryptocurrencies rising over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin and ether advanced 3 percent.



8 / 10 RBI MPC Meet | Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will begin today and the outcome would be announced on February 10. The meeting was postponed by a day in view of Maharashtra declaring public holiday on February 7 to mourn the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar.



9 / 10 Adani Wilmar IPO | Shares of the company are set to debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday, February 8. The IPO of Adani Wilmar - 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group - was open for bidding from January 27 to January 31, and subscribed more than 17 times the shares on offer.