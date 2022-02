1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow on Friday registered its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2020 with the market rebounding for a second day from the sharp selloff leading up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 834.92 points, the S&P 500 gained 95.95 points, and the Nasdaq Composite added 221.04 points.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as investors monitor the Russia-Ukraine crisis and related sanctions. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.28 percent, while the Topix was almost flat. In South Korea, the Kospi also erased losses to rise 0.14 percent, and the Kosdaq advanced 0.49 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street | Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Friday to recover nearly half of the previous day's losses, tracking a bounceback across global markets as investors globally assessed the impact of Western sanctions against Russia. However, investors globally remained cautious as they assessed newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.



4 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian equities with a gain of 42 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,702 levels on the Singaporean exchange.



5 / 10 Oil Prices | Crude oil jumped after Western nations imposed new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee revived on Friday after falling 1.4 per cent against the dollar a day before after risk sentiments improved as investors assessed economic fallout of the sanctions against Russia are much less severe than expected.



7 / 10 Gold Prices | Gold prices rose more than 1% on Monday and were set for their best monthly gain in nine, after Western countries slapped fresh sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrencies | The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 1.35 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.72 trillion, while trading volumes jumped 19.71 percent to $81.67 billion during the same period.



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed on Sunday to have officials take part in talks with Russia “without preconditions,” even as Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin further escalated tensions by placing his nuclear forces on alert. India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, even as New Delhi welcomed Moscow and Kyiv's decision to hold talks at the Belarus border.