1 / 10 Wall Street | US stocks ended sharply higher on Thursday, led by a 3 percent gain in the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 rose more than 1 percent, ending a four-day slide amid worries over the escalating crisis. The Dow also ended in positive territory.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asia-Pacific shares rose on Friday as investors assessed the Russia-Ukraine conflict following a massive comeback on Wall Street overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.05 percent, while the Topix gained 0.33 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia advanced 0.4 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street | Russia's invasion of Ukraine launched a full-fledged attack on Indian equities on Thursday, with benchmarks tanking close to 5 percent. Indian benchmark indices registered seventh straight session fall with the Nifty breaching 16,300.



4 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil futures pulled back from multi-year records after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and responses from other countries. US crude settled up 0.77 percent at $92.81 per barrel, but well below its session high of $100.54 and Brent settled up 2.3 percent at $99.08 compared with its session high of $105.79.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined 55 paise to 75.16 against the US dollar on Thursday, amid weak risk appetite after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine.



6 / 10 Gold Prices | Gold prices rose on Friday, steadying after a volatile session, as investors reassessed the situation surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine and fresh sanctions against Moscow from the West.



7 / 10 Cryptocurrencies | The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation rose 2.45 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.72 trillion. In rupee terms, Bitcoin rose 3.72 percent to trade at Rs 30,27,948 while Ethereum rose 1.54 percent to Rs 2,06,644.1



8 / 10 Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed dissatisfaction over the western coalition's efforts against Moscow. In a video address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was "left alone" to fight Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians.



9 / 10 Bond Yields | Global bond yields drop as the Russia-Ukraine conflict puts the US Fed in a tight spot. Bond yields across geographies dropped on Thursday on expectations that the geopolitical risks stemming from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would prevent the US Federal Reserve from aggressively hiking rates.