10 things you should know before opening bell on Feb 22



1 / 10 Wall Street | The US market was closed on Monday on account of the Presidents Day holiday.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Heavy losses were witnessed in Japanese, South Korean, Hong Kong and Chinese markets as Ukraine-Russia crisis intensified with Russian recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions.



3 / 10 D-Street | Indian benchmark equity indices ended lower for the fourth consecutive session on Monday amid volatility on the back of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Nifty50 settled 0.4 percent lower at 17,206.65 while Sensex closed at 57,683.59, down 0.3 percent.



4 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices jumped to a seven-year high after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Brent crude futures rose 1.6 percent to $96.94.



5 / 10 Russia-Ukraine Crisis | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced great concern over Russia's decision to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as independent, saying Moscow's decision is a "violation" of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. This was after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.



6 / 10 Rupee | The Indian rupee on Monday extended its gains for the fifth straight day. After opening strong at 74.51 against the greenback, from Friday's close of 74.66, the rupee extended those gains and rose to a high of 74.35.



7 / 10 Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrency prices today plunged with Bitcoin falling below the $38,000 level. The world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency declined more than 5 percent to $37,150. Ether also fell about 5 percent to $2,590 while Dogecoin price crashed over 7 percent to $0.12 and Shiba Inu also plummeted about 8 percent to $0.000024. The performance of other coins also tanked as Solana, XRP, Terra, Avalanche, Stellar, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot prices were trading with cuts in the range of 5-12 percent, as per reports.



8 / 10 Gold | Gold prices hit a near nine-month-high on Tuesday, after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, boosting demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,909.54 per ounce after scaling its highest since June 1 at $1,913.89 per ounce earlier. US gold futures gained 0.7 percent to $1,913.60.



9 / 10 IPO Market | API Holdings, India’s largest digital healthcare company, has received approval from markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 6,250 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). Adar Poonawalla-backed Wellness Forever Medicare and metal recycling firm CMR Green Technologies have also got Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through initial share sales.