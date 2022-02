1 / 10 Wall Street | US stock futures bounced on Friday after the US Secretary of State agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister, raising hopes for a diplomatic solution to the East-West standoff over Ukraine. S&P 500 futures jumped 0.5 percent on the news and Nasdaq futures rose 0.6 percent.



2 / 10 Asian equities | Asian markets slipped on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent, Japan's Nikkei fell 1.4 percent after the country reported a fifth straight month of inflation, with energy prices posting their biggest annual rise in 41 years. Korean and Australian shares each fell 1 percent. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 D-Street | The domestic market ended in red for the second day on Thursday. Sensex and Nifty failed to hold on to early gains in a choppy session with losses in financial, pharma and metal shares pulling the headline indices lower. The investors remained cautious on the back of Russia Ukraine tensions and minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting that indicates most policymakers are in favour of faster rate hikes to tackle inflation in the US. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices retreated on Friday after wild swings during the week, as the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market outweighed fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could disrupt supply. Brent crude futures were last down 0.5 percent at $92.47 a barrel, more than 4 percent below Monday's peak, and US crude fell 0.5 percent to $91.26 a barrel.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee slipped to 75.11 against the US currency on Thursday due to forex outflows and geopolitical tensions. Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices and expectations of aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed weighed on the local unit.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold was at an 8-month high with prices rising above $1,900 for the first time since June. US gold futures settled 1.6 percent higher at $1,902 an ounce. Image: Shutterstock)



7 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin lost more than 8 percent to remain at just above $40,000, down about $3,700 from its previous close. Ether also fell more than 8 percent to $2,884. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana, Litcoin, and other cryptos also lost heavily in the past 24 hours.



8 / 10 Russia-Ukraine conflict | Russian-backed rebels and Kyiv's forces traded accusations that each had fired across a ceasefire line on Thursday. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov next week "provided there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine," the State Department said.



9 / 10 Fed | Markets have been rattled by a rates outlook that could hold as many as seven Federal Reserve increases in the year ahead. St. Louis Fed president James Bullard on Thursday reiterated his call for the Fed funds rate to be raised to 1 percent by July to combat stubbornly high inflation and Fed funds futures price about a 1/3 chance of a 50 bps hike next month to begin.