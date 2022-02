1 / 10 Wall Street | The US stock markets fell on Friday on worries over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and concerns of inflation and interest rates. All the Wall Street indices lost more than 1 percent. S&P 500 tumbled 1.9 percent, while Dow Jones contracted 1.4 percent on close.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian shares slipped on Monday as warnings Russia could invade Ukraine at any time sent oil prices to seven-year peaks, boosted bonds and belted the euro. The cautious mood saw MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drop 0.2 percent, while Japan's Nikkei lost 2.1 percent.



3 / 10 D-Street: Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Friday tracking weakness across global markets, after an alarming US inflation reading triggered fears of aggressive rate hikes. A sell-off across sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with financial, IT and consumer stocks being the biggest drags.



4 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices rose on Monday towards their highest levels in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger sanctions from US and Europe. Brent crude futures was up $1.29 after earlier hitting an intraday high of $95.91.



5 / 10 Rupee | The Rupee fell to a near two-week low on Friday, led by higher-than-expected U.S. inflation and a dovish stance taken by local monetary policy authorities. The Rupee on Friday closed at 75.38 against the US Dollar.



6 / 10 Gold Prices | At $1,858, gold is flat in the Asian session in jittery markets at the start of the week. However, the yellow metal remains close to a 3-month peak as investors seek safety amidst warnings from the US that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.



7 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The cryptocurrency market is juggling between highs and lows in recent times. The overall crypto market volume over the last 24 hours has decreased by 22.79 per cent to $69.25 billion on Sunday. While Bitcoin was up barely 1 percent, Ether declined 0.36 percent and Binance Coin dipped about 2 percent.



8 / 10 LIC IPO | The Life Insurance Corporation of India filed its IPO papers with the SEBI on Sunday. As per the DRHP, LIC's offer is entirely an offer for sale of 316,249,885 by the shareholder, President of India, acting through the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This means the government would sell 5 percent stake via the IPO.



9 / 10 Earnings Today | Eicher Motors, Graphite India, Grasim Industries, Balkrishna Industries, Coffee Day Enterprises, Dish TV India, NBCC, SpiceJet and VST Tillers Tractors will report their quarterly numbers later today.