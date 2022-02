1 / 10 Wall Street | US markets fell after a report showed inflation in the US is running hotter than previously thought. Dow Jones Industrial Futures dropped 0.6 percent, S&P 500 declined by 1.2 percent. Nasdaq futures dropped more sharply, down 1.9 percent.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asia-Pacific investors struggle for clear directions with eyes on the US headline inflation data. The MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan rose 0.40 percent, the same as Japan’s Nikkei 225. However, markets in China, Hong Kong and New Zealand remain on the back foot.



3 / 10 D Street | Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a third straight day on Thursday, as investors cheered the RBI's status quo on key interest rates and policy stance. Most of the rate-sensitive stocks rose after the central bank's announcements, pushing the headline indices higher.



4 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices eased early on Friday as hot US inflation fanned worries about aggressive interest rate hikes and as investors await the outcome of U.S.-Iran talks that could lead to increased global crude supply. Brent crude futures fell 40 cents to $91.01 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 25 cents to $89.63 a barrel.



5 / 10 Rupee | Declining for the third day in a row, the rupee slid by 10 paise to close at 74.94 against the US currency on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India kept key policy rates unchanged and said it will continue with the accommodative stance.



6 / 10 Gold | Gold prices were stuck in a tight range on Thursday as investors cautiously awaited US inflation data that could offer fresh clues about the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening.



7 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Prices today plunged with Bitcoin trading below the $44,000 level in what has been a volatile week for the digital tokens. Bitcoin was down nearly 3 percent at $43,144. Ether declined over 5 percent to $3,064 while Binance Coin dipped about 2 percent to $413.



8 / 10 Earnings Today | Ashok Leyland, Divi's Laboratories, India Cements, Jet Airways (India), Motherson Sumi Systems, NHPC, Oil India, ONGC, Sobha and Voltas will detail their quarterly numbers today.



9 / 10 LIC IPO | Life Insurance Corporation of India's initial public offering (IPO) is expected to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) today. It has been learned that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) had cleared the LIC IPO proposal in a board meeting on February 9. The quantum of divestment and EV numbers will be mentioned in the DRHP, it said.