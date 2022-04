1 / 10 Wall Street | Trading was choppy on Wall Street following Fed minutes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 percent, to 34,496.51, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 percent to 4,481.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.2 percent to 13,888.82.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian share markets slipped on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei shed 1.8%, the Shangai index was down 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.3 percent. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Singapore Stock Exchange's SGX Nifty index, which indicates the likely trend of India's broader Nifty index, was trading 0.5 percent lower at 7:43 am. Nifty futures were down 0.4 percent to 17,774.20. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | The Indian share market extended losses for a second day on Wednesday due to profit-taking in banking and IT stocks. Sensex tanked 566.09 points or 0.94 percent to settle at 59,610.41 and Nifty50 declined by 149.75 points or 0.83 percent to settle at 17,807.65.



5 / 10 Rupee | The currency snapped its three-day winning streak and declined 55 paise, its steepest single-day fall in a month, to close at a one-week low of 75.84 against the US dollar on Wednesday.



6 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices clawed back some losses on Thursday. Brent crude futures climbed 1.3 percent to $102.39 a barrel at 6:49 am while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 1.2 percent to $97.41 a barrel.



7 / 10 Gold | Gold prices held steady after the release of Fed minutes as the metal's appeal as a safe haven and inflation hedge offset an expected 50 basis point rate hike by the US central bank. Spot gold was at $1,924.90 an ounce at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 10 US Fed Minutes | According to minutes of the March 15-16 policy meeting, Fed officials "generally agreed" to cut up to $95 billion a month from the central bank's asset holdings as another tool in the fight against surging inflation, even as the war in Ukraine tempered the first US interest rate increase.



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The crypto market too witnessed a downward trend with Bitcoin slipping 5.7 percent in the past 24 hours to $43,273.42. Ethereum was trading 7.6 percent lower at $3,190 at 7:47 am.