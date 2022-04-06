10 things you should know before opening bell on April 6



1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 percent to 34,641.18, the S&P 500 lost 1.26 percent to 4,525.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.26 percent to 14,204.17. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.2 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.97 percent. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian share markets slipped on Wednesday. In early trade in Asia, Japan's Nikkei shed 1.5 percent, while South Korean shares fell 0.8 percent, and Australian shares lost 1.2 percent. In China, authorities extended a lockdown in Shanghai on Tuesday owing to rising COVID-19 cases. Shanghai index was down 0.2 percent at 7:40 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | The Singapore Stock Exchange’s index was trading lower 135.10 points or 0.7 percent at 17,861.20. Nifty futures were also down 0.7 percent at 17,860.50.



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Sensex ended 435.24 points or 0.72 percent lower at 60,176.50 on Tuesday. Nifty shed 96 points or 0.53 percent to close at 17,957.40.



5 / 10 Rupee | Rising for the third straight session, the rupee climbed 24 paise to close at 75.29 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid persistent foreign fund inflows and a weakening of the American currency overseas.



6 / 10 Oil | Brent crude futures fell 97 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $105.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 98 cents, or 1.0 percent, to $100.98 a barrel at 0029 GMT. Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Fuel prices | Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates to Rs 10 per litre since March 22. This is the 14th hike in fuel prices in 16 days.



8 / 10 Gold | The rise in bond yields globally has put pressure on gold, which pays no return. Spot gold traded down 0.15 percent at $1,924.60 per ounce. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The world's largest crypto Bitcoin trading at $45,334.75, down 1.1 percent in the past 24 hours, at 8 am while Ethereum was trading 3.7 percent lower at $3,356.43