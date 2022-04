1 / 10 Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.85 percent, the S&P 500 gained 2.47 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.06 percent at the close in the overnight session. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Stocks in Asian markets were trading mixed. While Japan's Nikkei was up 1.7 percent, the Shanghai index was trading 0.25 percent higher, Australia's ASX 200 inched up 0.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading 0.5 percent lower at 8:04 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on the Singapore Stock Exchange indicated a positive start for the Indian market. Both Nifty Futures and SGX Nifty, which hints at how India's Nifty would perform, were up 0.26 percent at 8:06 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Sensex jumped 701.67 points or 1.23 percent to end at 57,521.06 and Nifty rallied 206.65 points or 1.21 percent to 17,245.05 on Thursday.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined by 4 paise to settle at 76.61 against the US currency on Thursday due to a stronger dollar which surged to five-year high levels against global peers.



6 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil edged lower as China's COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on the outlook for crude demand, although supply disruption fears as Western sanctions curb crude and products exports from Russia underpinned prices. Brent crude dipped 0.5 percent to $107.55 a barrel. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Gold | Gold inched higher in Friday's trade. Spot gold was up 0.6 percent to $1,903 an ounce. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Cryptocurrency market was trading in the green with Bitcoin up 2.3 percent to $39,678 and Ethereum was trading at $2,917, up 2.4 percent in the past 24 hours as of 8:02 am.



9 / 10 Earnings | Wipro, SBI cards, UltraTech, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, JustDial, Shriram City, Solara, Thyrocare, Star Health, Tata Chem and Can Fin Homes will report their financial results for Q4 today.