10 things you should know before opening bell on April 27



1 / 10 Wall Street | The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower, closing at its lowest since late 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.38 percent to end at 33,240.18 points, while the S&P 500 lost 2.81 percent to 4,175.2. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95 percent to 12,490.74.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei index slipped 1.7 percent, the Shangai benchmark declined 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading half a percent lower in morning trade. (Image: AP)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Stocks on the Singapore Exchange were trading lower. SGX Nifty, which is an early indicator of India's Nifty index, was down more than a percent. Nifty futures was trading 1.06 percent lower at 7:49 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | BSE Sensex jumped 776.72 points or 1.37 percent to end at 57,356.61 on Tuesday. The broader NSE Nifty gained 246.85 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 17,200.80.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee rose by 8 paise to close at 76.56 against the US dollar on Tuesday following a rebound in regional currencies and expectations of foreign fund flows as the LIC IPO is likely to hit markets early in May.



6 / 10 Crude Oil | Oil prices rebounded in volatile trading. Brent crude was 0.0 percent to $102.66 per barrel at 7:35 am.



7 / 10 Gold | Gold prices rose initially on safe-haven buying but were down 0.3 percent to $1,903.50 an ounce at 7:37 am. (Image: Reuters)



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The crypto market was trading in deep red with the world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin down 4.6 percent to $38,333.35. Ethereum lost 5.4 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $2,837.67 at 7:43 am. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Earrings | Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, HDFC AMC, Indian Hotels, Persistent and Trent are expected to report their financial results for Q4 later in the day.