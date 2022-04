1 / 10 Wall Street | US stocks ended Wednesday’s session on a mixed note. While the Dow Jone Industrial index was up 0.7 percent, S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq indices were down 0.06 and 1.2 percent respectively.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian markets too showed a mixed trend with Japan's Nikkei trading 0.8 percent higher in morning trade while the Shanghai index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng indices were in the red, down 0.2 and 0.5 percent respectively at 7:30 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | The Singapore Stock Exchange hinted at a positive start for India's broader index Nifty50. At 7:35 am, SGX Nifty was up 0.23 percent and Nifty futures were trading 0.47 percent higher. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Halting its five-day fall, the BSE Sensex jumped 574.35 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 57,037.50. The NSE Nifty surged 177.90 points or 1.05 percent to 17,136.55.



5 / 10 Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 20 paise to settle at 76.30 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking a weak greenback overseas and recovery in domestic equities. However, unabated foreign fund outflows capped the gains.



6 / 10 Oil | Oil rose a percent on Thursday amid concerns about economic growth and oil demand stagnation weighed against tightening supplies. Brent crude rose almost a percent to $107.83 a barrel.



7 / 10 Gold | Gold steadied recouping some losses after hitting a near two-week trough, as the dollar and US Treasury yields eased off recent peaks. Spot gold was at $1,958.10 an ounce, up 0.11 percent.



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | A mixed trend was observed in the cryptocurrency market too. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was up half a percent to $41,688.54 while Ethereum was trading at $3,099.67, down 0.3 percent in the last 24 hours. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine crisis | Ukraine proposed talks with Moscow over evacuating troops and civilians from Mariupol after a Russian surrender-or-die ultimatum expired on Wednesday, leaving many trapped at a steel plant, the last main stronghold of resistance.