1 / 10 Wall Street | US stocks ended Tuesday’s session higher with the Dow Jones industrial index settling 1.45 percent higher, S&P was up 1.6 percent at close while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index finished the session 2.15 percent higher.



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday morning. Japan's Nikkei index was up half a percent, the Shanghai index was down as much while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.1 percent and the Australian index traded 0.4 percent higher.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty, which indicate how India's broader Nifty index is likely to perform, were positive in morning trade. SGX Nifty and Nifty futures were both up 0.67 percent at 7:53 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Markets went into a tailspin during fag-end of the trade on Tuesday as weakness in HDFC twins and Infosys continued to dent sentiments. The Sensex finished 703.59 points or 1.23 percent lower at 56,463.15 and the NSE Nifty declined 215 points or 1.25 percent to settle at 16,958.65.



5 / 10 Rupee | Sliding for the fourth straight session, the rupee depreciated by 21 paise to close at 76.50 against the US dollar on Tuesday, hit by persistent foreign fund outflows and prevailing risk-off sentiment globally amid geopolitical tensions.



6 / 10 Oil | Oil prices rose about 1 percent this morning, gaining back some of their losses during the previous session on concerns about energy demand after IMF cut its economic growth forecasts. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 10 Gold | Gold fell over half a percent at 7:40 am as a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields overshadowed safe-haven inflows into bullion. (Image: Shutterstock)



8 / 10 Cryptocurrency | The cryptocurrency market was trading in the green on Wednesday, with the world's two largest cryptocurrencies trading rising more than 2 percent in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin was up 2.04 percent to $41,368.90 and Ethereum was trading 2.9 percent higher at $3,086.19.



9 / 10 Russia-Ukraine crisis | Russia has told Ukrainian fighters still holding out in Mariupol to give up on Wednesday as it pushed for a decisive victory in its new eastern offensive, prompting Western governments to pledge more military help to Kyiv. (Image: Reuters)